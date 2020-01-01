Skywalker Roofing Company

ownes crawning

Safety was already one of our top priorities at Skywalker before COVID-19 was even at a thing! Honestly, you’d be hard-pressed to find a roofing, windows, siding, & home/business renovation services provider who takes safety more seriously than we do! We carry both general liability and worker’s compensation insurance (unlike many contractors), because of how highly we value the safety of both our customers and our team.

For Skywalker, doing the job right also includes taking care of people the right way, and that’s something on which we simply aren’t willing to cut any corners!

Take a moment to check out this video and learn more about the additional measures we’re currently following to protect both you and our own team members, as well:

Skywalker Roofing Core Values

At Skywalker Roofing, we’re about more than just providing the best roofing and home improvement services. We’re about helping people, personally connecting with our customers, and benefiting the communities in which we serve.

Servant Hearts Servant Hearts
Servant Hearts

At Skywalker, we believe in a heart, mind, and attitude of service, and we seek to model this in everything we do. Doing everything with excellence is important to us, but doing things for the right reasons is even more important. Beyond the services we provide to our customers, we’re always looking for ways we can contribute by serving our greater community, as well. Do not conform to the patterns of this world… (Romans 12:2)

Integrity Integrity
Integrity

Simply put, we believe that integrity still matters – in business, and in life. At Skywalker, we want to earn your trust by providing clear, 2-way communication (not just talking, but also taking the time to listen to you), doing what we say we will do, and standing behind every promise we make and every service we provide.

Endless Pursuit of Excellence Endless Pursuit of Excellence
Endless Pursuit of Excellence

A truly excellent company is made up of people who truly value excellence themselves. Our hiring process hinges on choosing team members who share our Skywalker values, and we also equip our team with opportunities for both personal and professional development. You’ll find no more dedicated team than Skywalker, and no other contractor provides a better level of workmanship, follow-through, or customer service, either.

Providing unparalleled roofing, windows, siding, & home/business renovation products and services for our customers is incredibly important to us at Skywalker. We never skimp on quality, excellence, or integrity! But even so, we don’t see those things to be our most important priority. At our core, caring about our community and taking care of people is what really motivates us. Seeing individual lives and families – like those featured in this video – changed for the better is our real Why.

Providing unparalleled roofing, windows, siding, & home/business renovation products and services for our customers is incredibly important to us at Skywalker. We never skimp on quality, excellence, or integrity! But even so, we don’t see those things to be our most important priority. At our core, caring about our community and taking care of people is what really motivates us. Seeing individual lives and families – like those featured in this video – changed for the better is our real Why.

Skywalker Roofing Core Values

At Skywalker Roofing, we’re about more than just providing the best roofing and home improvement services. We’re about helping people, personally connecting with our customers, and benefiting the communities in which we serve.

Servant Hearts Servant Hearts
Servant Hearts

At Skywalker, we believe in a heart, mind, and attitude of service, and we seek to model this in everything we do. Doing everything with excellence is important to us, but doing things for the right reasons is even more important. Beyond the services we provide to our customers, we’re always looking for ways we can contribute by serving our greater community, as well. Do not conform to the patterns of this world… (Romans 12:2)

Integrity Integrity
Integrity

Simply put, we believe that integrity still matters – in business, and in life. At Skywalker, we want to earn your trust by providing clear, 2-way communication (not just talking, but also taking the time to listen to you), doing what we say we will do, and standing behind every promise we make and every service we provide.

Endless Pursuit of Excellence Endless Pursuit of Excellence
Endless Pursuit of Excellence

A truly excellent company is made up of people who truly value excellence themselves. Our hiring process hinges on choosing team members who share our Skywalker values, and we also equip our team with opportunities for both personal and professional development. You’ll find no more dedicated team than Skywalker, and no other contractor provides a better level of workmanship, follow-through, or customer service, either.

Safety was already one of our top priorities at Skywalker before COVID-19 was even at a thing! Honestly, you’d be hard-pressed to find a roofing, windows, siding, & home/business renovation services provider who takes safety more seriously than we do! We carry both general liability and worker’s compensation insurance (unlike many contractors), because of how highly we value the safety of both our customers and our team.

For Skywalker, doing the job right also includes taking care of people the right way, and that’s something on which we simply aren’t willing to cut any corners!

Take a moment to check out this video and learn more about the additional measures we’re currently following to protect both you and our own team members, as well:

 

Skywalker Roofing Company

We Are The NC Triad’s Top-Rated Roofing Contractor

Nothing in this world is permanent – not even your roof.

Leaky roofs, worn out shingles, or damaged slates? If you’re looking for the best roofing services in your area, then hire the Best Local Roofers in GreensboroRaleighWinston-SalemStokesdale or Roanoke, VA. Skywalker Roofing has a team of skilled, professional, and insured local roofing contractors in NC and VA(Roanoke area). Whether your need is residential or commercial, we are here to help you with roof installation, roof replacement, roof repair and other services.

With decades of on-the-job experience, we have everything it takes to deliver quality workmanship. As one of the largest roofing contractors in the Piedmont Triad, we provide customers with personalized attention and quality workmanship.

100+ Years of Combined Experience
100+ Years of Combined Experience
A+ Rating on BBB
A+ Rating on BBB
Excellent Customer Service
Excellent Customer Service
What We Can Do For You

Roofing Services

Roof Installation

Roof Installation
View DetailsRequest a free Quote

Roof Replacement

Roof Replacement
View DetailsRequest a free Quote

Roof Repairs

Roof Repairs
View DetailsRequest a free Quote

Shingle Roofing

Shingle Roofing
View DetailsRequest a free Quote

Metal Roofing

Metal Roofing
View DetailsRequest a free Quote

Tile Roofing

Tile Roofing
View DetailsRequest a free Quote

Slate Roofing

Slate Roofing
View DetailsRequest a free Quote

Wood Shake Roofing

Wood Shake Roofing
View DetailsRequest a free Quote

Low Slope Specialty Roofing

Low Slope Specialty Roofing
View DetailsRequest a free Quote

Gutter Installation

Gutter Installation
View DetailsRequest a free Quote

Vinyl Siding

Vinyl Siding
View DetailsRequest a free Quote

Other Services

Other Services
View DetailsRequest a free Quote

See What Makes Us Proud

Best Of The Best Award in Roofing Services

We did it again! – Skywalker Roofing is proud to announce that we have won the “Best Of The Best” award for 2017. Without the team’s dedication, hard work and great support this would not have been possible. Thank you all for making Skywalker Roofing the best!

Skywalker Roofing Replaced Leaky Roof of Mayodan family of two siblings for free with the help of their community!

Skywalker Roofing has given a new roof to thousands of people who need it but can’t afford it. Our No Roof Left Behind project has brought smiles on many faces like Phyllis and Dean Simmons of Mayodan who were forced to leave their ancestral home and move in a rented apartment. Skywalker’s crew replaced the old shingles and fixed their roof with precision. Our Owner Luke Wilson believes in giving back the love he got from the society by giving away a free roof to the needy. He was so inspired by the stories of the four finalists that he is going to replace all of their roofs for free.

Hire Roofing Contractors in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, & Raleigh NC

Your job means a lot to us. We take great pride in seeing an excellent finished result that we know is going to bring many years of a solid roof over our clients’ heads. We use only the best materials, tools, and equipment to get the job done. And we carry a range of styles and colors to choose from, including asphalt, architectural shingles, and metal roofing. We also offer various low-slope options for flat roofs and gutters, windows, and siding. We invite you to tell us about your next project – get in touch with one of our friendly team members to arrange for a free estimate. You’ll be glad you did!

See Our Videos
Awards & Achievements
Readers’ Choice Award 2020
Owens Corning Platinum Award 2019
Angie's List Super Service Award
The Triad's Best Roofing Company
Shingle Master Company
Angie's List Super Service Award
Best Of The Best National Award Winner
Battle For Best Guilford's Winner
HomeAdvisor Top Rated Company
HomeAdvisor Elite Service
Top Of The House - Certified Preferred Contractor
Roof Deployment Project - Platinum Preferred Contractor.
The Triad's Best Roofing Company
Go Triad Readers Choice Winner
Angie's List Super Service Award
Angie's List Super Service Award
Angie's List Super Service Award
Angie's List Super Service Award
choose our roofing services today, pay over time
Learn About Our Easy Financing Options. Apply Now!
Get Financing Now!
Our Work

Our Recent Roofing Projects

Driftwood Roof Installation
Summerfield, NC
Summerfield, NC
View PhotoRequest a free Quote
Onyx Black Shingle Roof Install
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
View PhotoRequest a free Quote
Driftwood Roof Installation
Stoneville, NC
Stoneville, NC
View PhotoRequest a free Quote
Estate Gray Shingle Roof Install
Graham, NC
Graham, NC
View PhotoRequest a free Quote
Estate Gray Roof Installation
Graham, NC
Graham, NC
View PhotoRequest a free Quote
Estate Gray Roof Install
Graham, NC
Graham, NC
View PhotoRequest a free Quote
View all Projects
15134
finished projects
Remodelers, home builders, and real estate developers rely on GuildQuality's customer satisfaction surveying to monitor and improve the quality of service they deliver.
99% Customers
recommend us See for yourself
100+
Years of Combined Experience
Dedicated to Excellent Customer Service

Quality Roofing Services

Residential Roofing

Residential Roofing

Choosing the right roof and keeping your existing roof maintained, guarantees the safety of your loved ones and increases the value of your home.
view more
Commercial Roofing

Commercial Roofing

No matter the size of your commercial building or industrial warehouse, Skywalker Roofing can help you with new roof installation and repair using TPO, PVC, & EPDM roofing systems.
view more
Other Services

Other Services

Skywalker Roofing goes beyond roof repairs and we offer excellent workmanship for gutters, siding, blown insulation, vinyl siding, windows, and interior drywall repair.
view more
What Our Customers Say

Skywalker Roofing Reviews

  • I would recommend Skywalker Roofing to anyone who is serious about keeping their home's exterior in top condition physically and well as visually!If you want top quality repair for your home, go with Skywalker Roofing! If you just want your home repaired then just choose anybody. I highly recommend Skywalker Roofing for exterior repair and upgrades to your home! View More
    JR
    John Robertson
  • Skywalker Roofing staff did an excellent job for our flat roof replacement.  We have reached out to multiple roofers, but Skywalker roofing was the only one that seemed reasonable. The team was easy to work with and patiently answered all our queries about the company, the material they used, the time they fix. Highly recommended whenever you're looking for the best roofing services.
    NG
    Nicasio Guerrero - Winston-Salem
  • Skywalker roofing was very professional from the first time I talked with them until completion of the job. I was given an estimate within one hour of the time the estimator arrived, and it did not change. The work was done accurately and professionally. I am very satisfied with their work.
    KF
    Ken F. - Martinsville, VA
  • The whole process from the initial phone call, into the office, and to the financing process was flawless, seamless, and effortless. Everyone there knew what they were doing and walked us through step by step, so we knew what to expect during each step. They really made the whole process so easy.
    JS
    John S. Danville, VA
  • Skywalker Roofing company is awesome! When most of the roofers in Greensboro were busy, Skywalker Roofing team answered and handled all my requirements, and next day Wyatt Brown came to my house and took an in-depth inspection of my damaged roof. The same day they fixed my roof corner and the hole near a gutter. I am very thankful to Skywalker team.
    MC
    Marcel Crowley Jr. - Greensboro
See over 200 5-Star Reviews here

Why Choose Skywalker Roofing Company?

Skywalker Roofing is the highest rated, most dependable roofing company in the Triad. We are a proud recipient of Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Award 4 years in a row—all thanks to our company’s industry-leading contributions in the field of roofing. This recognition reflects our continued focus on delivering customer-driven and results-oriented approaches.

We are also the proud recipient of the Angie’s List Super Service Award 4 years in a row, and have also been named the Best Roofing Contractor in the Triad. After winning these coveted salutes to exemplary customer service, Angie’s List founder Angie Hicks commented, “Only a fraction of the roofing companies in the Triad have been able to do it.”

So, when you work with our team of roofers, you are working with the best, most-awarded roofing company in the area, offering unprecedented quality and customer service. From the initial consultation to the finishing touches, our team sees to it that you get individualized attention every step of the way.

Roof-related issues should be the least of your concerns. Worry about one less thing by letting Skywalker Roofing take care of you! Call us at (336) 627-5596 for more information. You can also visit us at one of our five locations:

Recent Blog Posts

How to Choose the Right Color of Roofing Tiles for Your Home
Sep23
By Admin | Roofing Contractors
How to Choose the Right Color of Roofing Tiles for Your Home

Choosing the right look for your roof matters. Why? Well, if how folks view your home from the street is important to you, then you should recognize that a typical roof accounts for anywhere from 25% to 40% of a home’s total visible exterior! Thus, the look of your roof really does play a key...

read more
Common (and Preventable!) Issues with Commercial Roofing
Sep11
By Admin | Commercial Roofing
Common (and Preventable!) Issues with Commercial Roofing

Residential Roofs, Commercial Roofs, and Why Your Roof Matters Most of the time, your commercial roof should do its job of protecting your business, people, and property without much fanfare. You probably don’t give your roof much thought on a daily basis. But whenever there’s a problem with...

read more
View all

Partners

Proud to Partner with some Amazing Businesses.
owens coring
master shingle applicator certainteed
central states
pink is green
carlisle

Member Organizations

Proud Member of
raleigh chamber of commerce member badge
chamber master
Remodelers, home builders, and real estate developers rely on GuildQuality's customer satisfaction surveying to monitor and improve the quality of service they deliver.
Call us Now or use our Quick Chat
Do You Have an Emergency?
+1 (336) 627-5596