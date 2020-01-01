Skywalker Roofing Company

Safety was already one of our top priorities at Skywalker before COVID-19 was even at a thing! Honestly, you’d be hard-pressed to find a roofing, windows, siding, & home/business renovation services provider who takes safety more seriously than we do! We carry both general liability and worker’s compensation insurance (unlike many contractors), because of how highly we value the safety of both our customers and our team.

For Skywalker, doing the job right also includes taking care of people the right way, and that’s something on which we simply aren’t willing to cut any corners!

Take a moment to check out this video and learn more about the additional measures we’re currently following to protect both you and our own team members, as well: