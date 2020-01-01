Skywalker Roofing Company

Choosing the right look for your roof matters. Why? Well, if how folks view your home from the street is important to you, then you should recognize that a typical roof accounts for anywhere from 25% to 40% of a home’s total visible exterior! Thus, the look of your roof really does play a key...
We Are The NC Triad’s Top-Rated Roofing Contractor
Nothing in this world is permanent – not even your roof.
Leaky roofs, worn out shingles, or damaged slates? If you’re looking for the best roofing services in your area, then hire the Best Local Roofers in Greensboro, Raleigh, Winston-Salem, Stokesdale or Roanoke, VA. Skywalker Roofing has a team of skilled, professional, and insured local roofing contractors in NC and VA(Roanoke area). Whether your need is residential or commercial, we are here to help you with roof installation, roof replacement, roof repair and other services.
With decades of on-the-job experience, we have everything it takes to deliver quality workmanship. As one of the largest roofing contractors in the Piedmont Triad, we provide customers with personalized attention and quality workmanship.
Roofing Services
See What Makes Us Proud
We did it again! – Skywalker Roofing is proud to announce that we have won the “Best Of The Best” award for 2017. Without the team’s dedication, hard work and great support this would not have been possible. Thank you all for making Skywalker Roofing the best!
Skywalker Roofing has given a new roof to thousands of people who need it but can’t afford it. Our No Roof Left Behind project has brought smiles on many faces like Phyllis and Dean Simmons of Mayodan who were forced to leave their ancestral home and move in a rented apartment. Skywalker’s crew replaced the old shingles and fixed their roof with precision. Our Owner Luke Wilson believes in giving back the love he got from the society by giving away a free roof to the needy. He was so inspired by the stories of the four finalists that he is going to replace all of their roofs for free.
Your job means a lot to us. We take great pride in seeing an excellent finished result that we know is going to bring many years of a solid roof over our clients’ heads. We use only the best materials, tools, and equipment to get the job done. And we carry a range of styles and colors to choose from, including asphalt, architectural shingles, and metal roofing. We also offer various low-slope options for flat roofs and gutters, windows, and siding. We invite you to tell us about your next project – get in touch with one of our friendly team members to arrange for a free estimate. You’ll be glad you did!
Our Recent Roofing Projects
Quality Roofing Services
Skywalker Roofing Reviews
- I would recommend Skywalker Roofing to anyone who is serious about keeping their home's exterior in top condition physically and well as visually!If you want top quality repair for your home, go with Skywalker Roofing! If you just want your home repaired then just choose anybody. I highly recommend Skywalker Roofing for exterior repair and upgrades to your home! View More
- Skywalker Roofing staff did an excellent job for our flat roof replacement. We have reached out to multiple roofers, but Skywalker roofing was the only one that seemed reasonable. The team was easy to work with and patiently answered all our queries about the company, the material they used, the time they fix. Highly recommended whenever you're looking for the best roofing services.
- Skywalker roofing was very professional from the first time I talked with them until completion of the job. I was given an estimate within one hour of the time the estimator arrived, and it did not change. The work was done accurately and professionally. I am very satisfied with their work.
- The whole process from the initial phone call, into the office, and to the financing process was flawless, seamless, and effortless. Everyone there knew what they were doing and walked us through step by step, so we knew what to expect during each step. They really made the whole process so easy.
- Skywalker Roofing company is awesome! When most of the roofers in Greensboro were busy, Skywalker Roofing team answered and handled all my requirements, and next day Wyatt Brown came to my house and took an in-depth inspection of my damaged roof. The same day they fixed my roof corner and the hole near a gutter. I am very thankful to Skywalker team.
Why Choose Skywalker Roofing Company?
Skywalker Roofing is the highest rated, most dependable roofing company in the Triad. We are a proud recipient of Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Award 4 years in a row—all thanks to our company’s industry-leading contributions in the field of roofing. This recognition reflects our continued focus on delivering customer-driven and results-oriented approaches.
We are also the proud recipient of the Angie’s List Super Service Award 4 years in a row, and have also been named the Best Roofing Contractor in the Triad. After winning these coveted salutes to exemplary customer service, Angie’s List founder Angie Hicks commented, “Only a fraction of the roofing companies in the Triad have been able to do it.”
So, when you work with our team of roofers, you are working with the best, most-awarded roofing company in the area, offering unprecedented quality and customer service. From the initial consultation to the finishing touches, our team sees to it that you get individualized attention every step of the way.
Roof-related issues should be the least of your concerns. Worry about one less thing by letting Skywalker Roofing take care of you! Call us at (336) 627-5596 for more information. You can also visit us at one of our five locations:
- Roofing Contractors in Greensboro: 301 South Elm Street, Ste 523, Greensboro, NC 27401, USACall us at +1 (336) 850-0027
- Roofing Contractors in Raleigh: 555 Fayetteville St, Suite 201, Raleigh, NC 27601, USACall us at +1 (919) 800-0496
- Roofing Contractors in Stokesdale: 257 Ram Loop Stokesdale, NC 27357, USACall us at +1 (336) 627-5596
- Roofing Contractors in Roanoke: 308 2nd St SW, Suite B, Roanoke, VA 24011 USACall us at +1 (540) 212-7255
- Roofing Contractors in winston-salem: 301 N. Main St. Suite 2446 Winston-Salem NC 27101, USACall us at +1 (336) 627-5596
